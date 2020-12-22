Marvin D. Jones

Stockton, Missouri 

Born: November 9, 1941 

Died: December 22, 2020

Visitation will be at 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Bland-Brumback in Stockton.

Burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in Springfield, MO.

 

Eula Mae Hallbrooks

Stockton, Missouri

Born: May 17, 1932

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Service: None currently scheduled.

 

Norman “Pat” Crane

Stockton, Missouri

 

Born: June 11, 1933

Died: Dec. 21, 2020

Services: Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23; funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, Stockton Christian Church.

Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery. 

 

Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry

Weableau, Missouri 

Born: June 14, 1948

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: Private family funeral with graveside services to be announced at a later date. 

 

Wilma Dean Hurlbert

Kansas City, Missouri 

Born: April 17, 1943

Died: Dec. 13, 2020

Services: Drive-by parade in lieu of visitation from 1-1:30 p.m., Friday Dec. 18, McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 N.E. Vivion Rd., Kansas City. Family visitation and celebration of life following vehicle parade. 

 

Billy Warren Langford

Stockton, Missouri

Born: Aug. 28, 1959

Died: Dec. 17, 2020

Services: Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada.

Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery. 

  

Bobbie Gene (Burchett) Noah

Springfield, Missouri

Born: March 7, 1925

Died: Dec. 7, 2020

Service: Monday, Dec. 21, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline.

 

 

Lawrence B. “Dutch” Noah

Springfield, Missouri 

Born: June 10, 1926

Died: Dec. 18, 2020

 

Randy Young

Stockton, Missouri 

Died: December 2020

 

 

Roy Winder

Stockton, Missouri

Born: May 14, 1947

Died: Dec. 19, 2020

Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Pankey Cemetery, Stockton. 

 

 

 

