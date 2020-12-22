Marvin D. Jones
Stockton, Missouri
Born: November 9, 1941
Died: December 22, 2020
Visitation will be at 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Bland-Brumback in Stockton.
Burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in Springfield, MO.
Eula Mae Hallbrooks
Stockton, Missouri
Born: May 17, 1932
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Service: None currently scheduled.
Norman “Pat” Crane
Stockton, Missouri
Born: June 11, 1933
Died: Dec. 21, 2020
Services: Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23; funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, Stockton Christian Church.
Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery.
Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry
Weableau, Missouri
Born: June 14, 1948
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: Private family funeral with graveside services to be announced at a later date.
Wilma Dean Hurlbert
Kansas City, Missouri
Born: April 17, 1943
Died: Dec. 13, 2020
Services: Drive-by parade in lieu of visitation from 1-1:30 p.m., Friday Dec. 18, McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 N.E. Vivion Rd., Kansas City. Family visitation and celebration of life following vehicle parade.
Billy Warren Langford
Stockton, Missouri
Born: Aug. 28, 1959
Died: Dec. 17, 2020
Services: Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada.
Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery.
Bobbie Gene (Burchett) Noah
Springfield, Missouri
Born: March 7, 1925
Died: Dec. 7, 2020
Service: Monday, Dec. 21, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline.
Lawrence B. “Dutch” Noah
Springfield, Missouri
Born: June 10, 1926
Died: Dec. 18, 2020
Randy Young
Stockton, Missouri
Died: December 2020
Roy Winder
Stockton, Missouri
Born: May 14, 1947
Died: Dec. 19, 2020
Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Pankey Cemetery, Stockton.
