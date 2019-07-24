The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail or fax for the Aug. 6, Special Election is today, Wednesday, July 24. Absentee ballots may be requested by mail or fax. Send absentee ballot requests to Heather York, Cedar County Clerk, c/o Voter Registrar, 113 South Street, Stockton, MO 65785 or fax your request to 276-3461. Requests must include name, phone number, address to mail the ballot to, reason for voting absentee, birthdate or last four digits of your social security number and the signature of each person requesting to vote absentee.
Voters may cast their absentee ballots in person in the office of the county clerk, Heather York, until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Absentee ballots returned by mail or in person must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. For your convenience, the county clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3.
York is the Cedar County clerk.
