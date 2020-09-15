Daniel O. Elliston, 51, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 10, in his home in Caplinger Mills.
He was born in Humansville on July 16, 1969, to Alberta J. (Turner) Elliston and Charles C. Elliston.
Daniel was raised and spent his childhood in Caplinger Mills. He attended Stockton schools and graduated from Stockton High School in 1987. Daniel met his wife, Kimberly D. (Watkins) Elliston, in Stockton while living in Lamar in early 1999. They had their youngest son, Dakota J. Elliston, Dec. 22, 1999. Shortly after they relocated back to Caplinger Mills, Daniel and Kim were married on June 11, 2004, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Daniel was a hardworking, caring man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. A devoted family man, a loving husband and father, and the proudest “Papa.”
Survivors include his beloved wife of 16 years, Kimberly D. (Watkins) Elliston; his two brothers, Steve Elliston and wife Cindy of Greenfield, and James Elliston and wife Kathy of Stockton; sons Dakota J. Elliston and fiancé Megan McGuire, Stockton, Shane M. McCarley of Hawaii; daughter Tiffani A. (McCarley) Garver and husband Lucas of Germany; three other adult children; grandchildren Eason K. Garver and Archer J. Garver of Germany; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral were held at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Graveside services were held at Pennsboro Cemetery in Greenfield following the funeral.
