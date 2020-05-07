As of Saturday, April 30, 3.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. The stock market has declined with this news, too. Now we all know that this is not a surprise — this is an issue for everyone and businesses. Farming is also a business, so today we will be taking a look at how this COVID issue is affecting agriculture.
Our commodity markets are in the tank — even with empty shelves of beef. Now this is no need for panic. There are plenty of cows in the United States to feed everyone. Incidentally, there is worry that packing plants will be shut down. More than a dozen of the major meat packing plants have already shut down. Tyson has shut down two of its pork packaging houses and a beef packaging house due to their employees contracting the coronavirus.
However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Many of the packing plants have closed for a one- to two-week period in order to test their workers for the virus and ensuring everyone is safe.
Going back to Tyson, their Waterloo, Iowa, building — the single largest pork plant in the U.S. — has been closed. Thankfully, it only accounts for about 4% of the pork processed in the United States. President Trump already has made the order to keep processing plants open during this time.
Finally, I want to remind everyone there is and always will be a light at the end of the tunnel —we will get through this and we will look back one day and laugh about the “great toilet paper shortage” and the days we spent in quarantine.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
