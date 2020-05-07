The Roland Special Road District, the stretch of 1425 Road, south of Airport Road in Stockton, tentatively will be closed through Friday evening, May 8, for road work repairs. Seasonal weather conditions may cause a slight extension to the planned closure.
Drivers who regularly use the road should look for an alternate route.
