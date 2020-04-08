Notice is hereby given the Cedar County Commission will conduct a meeting from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6, in room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse. Due to current social distancing recommendations and the courthouse’s closure, public access is available via conference call at the following number:
Dial-in phone number: (480) 660-5316; access code: 792967
The tentative agenda of this meeting includes:
•9 a.m. —Assessor Office and Sheriff Office for Weekly Reports
•1 p.m. — Road & Bridge Supervisor, D.J. Ford for Weekly Report
•Any other business as presented to the Commission
The tentative agenda of this meeting will include a vote to close part of this meeting pursuant to 610.021(18) and 610.021(01) RSMo.
Representatives of the news media and interested community members may obtain copies of this notice by contacting the courthouse by calling 276-6700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.