At the onset of their regular weekly meeting, Cedar County commissioners addressed the county’s recent activity regarding growing and widespread opposition to Senate Bill 391.
For those still unfamiliar with the issue, the recently-signed legislation is a bill which supersedes existing county health ordinances in relation to concentrated animal feeding operations, aka, CAFOs.
The bill is currently under suit by multiple counties and organizations from within the state, with Cedar County being one of the counties pursuing legal recourse against the bipartisan measure.
All three confirmed the decision to join the multi-county lawsuit against SB391 was unanimous.
Presiding commissioner Marlon Collins said the commissioners have consulted with multiple legal resources as well as other counties regarding the questionable constitutionality of the bill attempt to stamp out existing county ordinances from the state-level.
“It’s simple, really. If we’re not here to govern the things we’re supposed to govern, then what are we really doing here?” Collins said of the role played by any county commissioner. “The state doesn’t know what specifically works for Cedar County. That’s part of our job [as commissioners]. And, as a county, we shouldn’t have local control taken away from us no matter what the issue is at hand.”
Addressing the county’s opposition to state-regulated CAFOs and being denied the ability to enforce an existing local health ordinance, southern district commissioner Bob Foster said.
“This isn’t affecting regular or traditional farming operations,” Foster said. “It’s largely affecting the big ag industry and could impact CAFO-based operations. That’s why we’re seeing the pushback from specific groups.”
Foster also pointed out the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ agreement with City Utilities of Springfield and the potential contamination of ground water — a situation which could have a tremendously negative impact on both the corps and the Stockton area if waste were to ever affect the regional water table or water quality of Stockton Lake.
Addressing the state’s assignment of oversight, Collins said the task falls to the Department of Natural Resources wherein the department maintains an observe-and-report-style role in CAFO operations — meaning the department has the ability to inspect and report any issues if or when they should arise, but can take no corrective action itself.
Collins also commented on the generalization of the state’s approach to structuring CAFO operational guidelines.
“The DNR permitting for this is kind of a one-size-fits-all model,” Collins said. “It’s avoids taking into account different topographies, geological or area-specific conditions which should all be factored in before allowing a CAFO to be established.”
When objecting to the state’s attempt to supersede existing county health ordinances, the commissioners reached out to Reps. Warren Love and Mike Stephens and Gov. Mike Parsons — of which only Love replied to northern district commissioner Don Boultinghouse.
Boultinghouse said Love did take the time to speak to him, but was in favor of SB391 from the start.
“We did ask if existing ordinances could be grandfathered in and left in place if this measure passed and Love did leave us with the impression that was an option,” Boultinghouse said. “But when it came time to see the language of the bill, existing ordinances were not honored and he still voted in favor of it.”
In clarifying their collective position further, Boultinghouse confirmed the trio’s pro-agriculture stance, citing agriculture as both the county’s and state’s number one industry.
“We’re not anti-agriculture in any way. It’s ridiculous and dishonest to portray this issue that way. That’s what we thrive on here. I raise cattle and hogs myself. These [CAFOs] just simply need to be in the right place,” Boultinghouse said. “They shouldn’t be near houses, property lines, bodies of water and they should all be required to have the proper waste management capabilities in place in accordance with our existing health ordinance.”
To date, Cedar County has not denied a single CAFO the ability to operate within the county.
The commissioners were clear in their overall stance, too — Cedar County is not opposed to CAFOs — it is completely opposed to legislation which denies any county the right to self-governance.
Additional information regarding the commissioner’s stance on the issue or for further legal proceeding information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the commissioners by calling the Cedar County courthouse at 276-6700 or via e-mail at commission@cedarcountymo.gov.
