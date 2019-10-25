Pet lovers are invited to bring their four-footed friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to Cramer Animal Care Clinic, 1423 S. Mo. 39, Stockton, for the clinic’s annual pet costume contest.
First and second prizes will be awarded for the best costumes on dogs, cats and large animals.
For more information, call 276-3597.
