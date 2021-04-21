Wednesday, April 21
The Lion’s Club meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at the Boat House Restaurant and Lounge starting at 6 p.m. Boat House is located at 16100 State Hwy. 39, south of Stockton.
Friday, April 23
Amvets Post 116 will host an Italian dinner at 11885 Mo. 32.
Saturday, April 24
The community is invited to attend the grand opening of The Right Point Dart Short from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 913 South St. Suite 2, Stockton, with free pulled pork with all the fixin’s. Food will be served at 1 p.m. There will also be a 501 and cricket steel tip tournament at 5 p.m. with a $10 buy-in and trophies, cash and prizes. Drawings for prizes will happen through the day.
The Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team scheduled its eighth Dead Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the Saturday after Earth Day, April 24, in the church parking lot on Mo. 32 east of the square.
