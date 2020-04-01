The Cedar County Commission released a social distancing court order on Monday, March 30, requiring social distancing and other precautions within Cedar County to minimize the impact of COVID-19.
In section one of the order, the commission states every person in Cedar County shall avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, with "social gatherings" being defined as any planned or spontaneous event of convening that would bring together more than 10 people in a single space at the same time.
According to section two of the order, every person in Cedar County shall avoid eating or drinking at restaurants or bars; the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is allowed throughout the order.
Section three states people shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.
Section four states schools shall remain closed, but schools are not prohibited from providing child care and food and nutrition services for children who qualify; additionally, teachers and staff may enter the building as long as they follow the directives set forth in the order.
The release notes the commission's order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks, as long as necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between all individuals who are not an immediate family member.
"For officers and workplaces remaining open, individuals shall practice good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19," the release said.
Violating the public health order is punishable as a misdemeanor pursuant to 192.300. Furthermore, the release said "any person ... who shall leave any ... quarantined house or place without the consent of the health officer having jurisdiction, or who evades or breaks quarantine or knowingly conceals a case of contagious, infectious or communicable disease, or who removes, destroys, obstructions from view or tears down any quarantine card, cloth or notice by the attending physician or by the health officer, or by direction of the property health officer, shall be deemed guilty of a class A misdemeanor," pursuant to 192.320.
The order took effect on Monday, March 30, and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 20, unless extended by further orders of the local health authority and county commission.
