Notice is hereby given that the Cedar County Commission will conduct a meeting from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse.
9 a.m. Assessor Chad Pyle for Weekly Court Orders.
Kaysinger Basin, Sheridan Garman-Neeman and City of El Dorado Springs, Bruce Rogers for Economic Developer selection
11:30 a.m. Judge Munton, Circuit Court Judge – Annual Budget Discussion
1 p.m. Road & Bridge Supervisor, D.J. Ford.
2 p.m. David Black, Missouri University Extension – Annual Budget Discussion
3 p.m. Conference Call with Edgar Law Firm
The tentative agenda of this meeting will include a vote to close part of this meeting pursuant to 610.021(18) and 610.021(01) RSMo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.