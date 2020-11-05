As the annual tradition continues, the Cedar County Republican has selected first, second and third place winners for the 2020 Halloween coloring contest winners.
Wesston Garver, first place; Colton Beckley, second place; Jace Fisher, third place.
For their collective artistic efforts, contest participants received prizes contributed by area businesses Woods Supermarket, Sonic Drive-In, Woody’s Fast Stop, along with a shout-out in the Republican.
Congratulations from the CCR staff to our 2020 Halloween coloring contest winners!
