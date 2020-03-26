Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar is now offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, with a CMH doctor’s order.
Patients with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should complete a CMH Virtual Visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain an order.
The COVID-19 drive-thru site will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the former Butterfield Pharmacy building located at 1125 North Butterfield Rd. in Bolivar. Patients will stay in their vehicles during testing.
“We want to decrease the chance of someone carrying COVID-19 into a clinic or the emergency room,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said.
Physicians will place the COVID-19 testing order and patients will need to bring photo identification. Results from testing will not be given on-site and may take up to a week to be resulted. Patients are advised to stay home to await test results.
For more information about CMH Virtual Visits, go to citizensmemorial.com/virtualvisits.
