It is with broken hearts that we must inform you that Clara Lucile Bowen passed away after a long fight with Alzymers Disease on Thursday, May 13, at Barone Alzymers Care Center in Nevada. As she did with everything in life she fought valiantly in this battle to the bitter end with the help of the awesome folks at Barone.
Lucile was born on a farm north of Caplinger to Elmer and Jewell (Morlan) Burns. She was the fifth of her seven siblings. On this farm was the beginning of her becoming the hardest working woman ever known.
She learned to garden, sew and cook as well as taking care of the cattle, both milking and feeding them. She also knew how to live off of the land, picking mushrooms and greens and learning to fish in the river. She was united in marriage with the late Merlyn Bowen and raised five children together.
Among many of her amazing attributes was her giving spirit. She would constantly be sewing something together for someone, cooking food to feed armies of people either in the Burns/Bowen families or neighbors the like. You would never catch her in the summer months without a trunk full of fresh veggies she had grown that she was giving to people, even though we tried to convince her that she could make so much at a farmers market.
She understood what it was to take care of people. Many of us have been warmed for years using the blankets she would sew together. She also loved to bowl and has the trophies to go with this. I think more than anything, though, it was the time she got to spend with her sisters and mother.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Wykoff and husband Aaron of Stockton; Brenda Shanks and husband Mike of Lockwood; a son, Tommy Bowen and wife Amber of El Dorado Springs; two sisters, Norma Jean Essex of Humansville, Ruth Simmons and husband Kent of Stockton; two brothers, Lloyd Burns and wife Ruth of Stockton, and Larry Burns and wife Angie Burns of Stockton; 19 grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, countless cousins, nephew and nieces.
Lucile is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Jewell Burns; husband Merlyn; two sons Jerry Bowen, and Berlyn Bowen; a sister Wilma Nash and her husband Paul; a brother Leroy Burns, a brother-in-law Joe Ben Essex; and a sister-in-law Beverly Burns.
A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton. Funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Stockton Christian Church with burial to follow at the Stockton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help in the final expenses.
