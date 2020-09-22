So far, COVID-19 has presented many organizations with a new set of challenges. This also is true for the Christmas Basket program. Several vital committee chair people have stepped down this year. To continue, the 2020 Stockton Christmas basket program is looking for volunteers to serve on various committees and the pastors of the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance need your help.
The committee members so far are chairman Kayla Froelich, Kyle Froelich, Jan Cross, Pam Elkins, Daun Koke, Therese Kral, Carla Griffin, Alisa Bough, Carla Schloman, Michael Tunnell, Ann Felker, Janis Broom, Becky Groff and Liz Updegraff. However, the committee has openings for some positions.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED (subhead, bold)
Ideally, all positions involve a three-year commitment. The first year as co-chairman, the second as chairman and the third year as a mentor. Even if you can only commit to help one year, that is helpful and allows this program to thrive one year longer.
The positions for which we still need help include:
Assistant project coordinator: This position is one of the most critical to the continuation and success of the program. The individual filling this position will help our current project coordinator, Kayla Froelich. This job is extremely important to provide an extra mind and set of eyes and hands.
This position helps Froelich make sure documents are up to date, as well as updating other committee members' folders and reaching out to the current committees to attend a monthly meeting through November, and a final meeting in January which closes out the program until the next August.
For this position, one must have a flexible schedule the week-and-a-half before Christmas to be able to jump in and be ready to help if, and when, another member may need you. Over the last 20 years, thousands in our community have been helped because people like you stepped up to make it happen.
Public relations co-chairman/secretary: Help the public relations/secretary chairman write articles for the Cedar County Republican. Also, helps keep the minutes of all committee meetings.
Family registration/data input co-chairman: Take sign-up sheets to Department of Family Services, SAMA food pantry, Korth Center, Head Start director, Tiger Tasters backpack director, school superintendent(s), and health department. Inputs family information into computer; print family information for child assignment chairman; print labels for food and gift boxes and give to box assembly chairman; print children’s’ gift tags for the gift-wrapping chairman.
Send out letters to families who will receive gifts specifying the date and time of pickup. Print an alphabetical list of applicants as well as sign in sheets for Saturdays check-in chairman.
Child assignment co-chairman: Help the chairman send letters to churches, business, clubs, etc. asking if they will sponsor and purchase gifts for children of applicants. Determine how many children each is willing to sponsor. Pick up lists of children from family registration chairman and distribute to sponsors along with a letter giving specific instructions on adoption procedure and delivery dates.
Food ordering co-chairman: Help the chairman with assistance of committee members, determine which foods will be included in the baskets and work with Sasha Hernandez (Woods’ online and commercial sales manager (417) 204-4837/Sales2473@woodssupermarket.com).
Non-perishable food unboxing co-chairman: Help chairman determine how many tables will be needed to hold the food. After gift wrapping has been completed but prior to delivery day, set up and label the tables. Be available when the volunteers arrive to show them where the food should be placed. Supervise volunteers. Break down boxes as they are emptied and take them out of the way until they can be transported back to Woods on Saturday.
Check-in applicant co-chairman: Help chairman check in recipients as they arrive, assign family numbers to volunteers. At 11 a.m., call any recipients who have not come to pick up their food and gifts.
Persons interested in any of the above positions are encouraged to contact Froelich no later than Friday, Sept. 25, by calling (513) 600-4850 or via email at kaylanfroelich@gmail.com.
