Application forms for the 2020 Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Christmas basket program are now available. The application process opened Thursday, Oct. 1 and runs through Friday, Nov. 20.
APPLICATION PICK-UP, DROP-OFF CHANGES LOCATION
A major change will take place this year with only one pick-up and drop-off location for basket applications. Applications may be picked up at Geneva Sharp Library Stockton branch, located at 717 E. Mo. 32, and must be returned to the library, only. Some applications may be distributed at SAMA Food Pantry or Korth Senior Center, but applications must be turned in only at the library.
TO QUALIFY (subhead, bold)
To qualify for a food basket, applicants must live in the Stockton R-1 School District and possess a SNAP card. Those unable to meet these criteria, but needing to receive a basket, should meet with a SAMA pastor to explain their circumstances. All applications must be returned to the library no later than Friday, Nov. 20
Applicants who are approved will receive ample food for a Christmas dinner, as well as gifts for their children ages 18 and younger who are permanently living in the applicant's household. Each child will receive two gifts with a value of $15-$20 per gift. Applicants should consider what gifts their children might like before filling out the application. Keep in mind it is important to provide clothing sizes as age alone does not provide enough information. Requests for gift cards and mature-rated games will be denied.
