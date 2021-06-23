Cheryl Ann (Turner) Hardin, the youngest child of Reverend William Russell and Delcie Helen (Speir) Turner, was born September 13, 1956, in Edinburg, Texas, and died February 15, in Weatherford, Texas.
In 1960, the family moved to Cedar County, where she attended Stockton schools and made lifelong friends.
Cheryl’s life was not without difficulty. She survived two brain aneurysms, a stroke and physical handicap in later years and, miraculously, an EF5 tornado. Although short in stature, she was larger than life to her family and friends whom she loved fiercely.
She is survived by her children, Matthew Weems and Ashley Jackson; grandson, Brayden Weems; granddaughters, Jocelyn and Jacie Jackson; brother, Bruce (and Ruth) Turner; sister, Brenda (and Don) Rodgers; and numerous other relatives and friends who grieve her passing.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Billie Carroll and Marvin; sister, Carol Piraino; nephew, Scott Wainwright; and fiancé, Keenan Conger.
Memorial celebration and Interment of Ashes is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4, at Wagoner Cemetery southwest of Stockton. All who knew her are welcome to attend.
