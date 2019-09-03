Per athletic director Mike Kenney, the Stockton Tiger cross country teams have made a change in their schedule this fall.
The Tigers, varsity and middle school, will run at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Monett. This replaces a previously-announced date for Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hollister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.