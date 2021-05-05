A lot of words come to my mind when I think of my mother — strong, loving, delicate, funny, good grandma, supportive and prayer warrior.
After all, my mom and I have been through a lot together.
I have watched my mother struggle with self-esteem, self-doubt and no confidence most of my life.
Perhaps I have made it my job to protect my mom and simply be her friend.
I have always said that all the doubt she ever had as a mother was made up by being one of the best grandmas to my kids.
My children love their nana, and they only know a loving, soft-hearted woman who prays fiercely for them.
My kids are her babies, and she reminds them of this often.
Although, I do have some beef with my mom.
For instance, how is it she happens to be able to find just enough money to stop and get them a happy meal when she would always tell me, “No, we have food at home.”
How is it that she happens to be able to locate the exact toy in the store that my child wants, but when I would draw her a detailed map and pin the location of the toy I wanted when I was a kid, she magically could never find it.
“Toy aisle — I think it was by other toys,” is the only thing my children have to say for her to know exactly where the goods are, and if she does not know, she will stop ten people and have them help her look.
Seriously, my mother is so funny and yet, she does not even know it.
My mother is the most giving person I know. She is constantly giving food to the hungry, clothes to people in need and helping where she is able.
I have already decided that my mother is not allowed to pass from this earth.
I watched her honor her own mother in my grandma’s last days and I watched closely how this tore my mother up when she passed.
I do not want that pain, and I have decided that my momma will just live forever.
She is constantly asking, “My goodness, Melanie, what will you ever do when I am no longer here?”
I am quick to remind her how this simply is not an option and that I better never hear this kind of filthy talk from my very own mother.
She also claims I am her most dramatic child she has. I have no clue why she would ever think that way of me when I am just like her.
The truth — when that time comes — is that as her child, it will be more than an honor to care for her.
I have been fortunate to have another woman who is also my mom come into my life.
When speaking about mothers, it is only right I talk about Angie, who I stole her son from when I was only 18.
I have been blessed with the best — a mother-in-law who has been a tremendous woman to me these past nineteen years.
When I was dating her son in high school, she accepted who I was.
Jesse and I were kids having a kid. It was Angie who was supportive and encouraging to me when nobody else was. I cannot recall verbal disagreement that she and I have ever had towards one another.
Sure, we have not always agreed on things, but she never has belittled me or hurt me with words. She is present in our life, and she helps and encourages us in any way she can. She is also very loved by our children, and she spoils them rotten.
It is odd, but just like my mother, Angie also has magic money for all the things her grandkids want.
She has the patience of a saint and the ability to care for people and know when they need love the most. When I think of Angie, the two words that come to mind are “fighter” and “loyalty.”
She is the backbone of the family and has always been loyal to the ones closest to her. She is that one person I have always been able to rely on.
Angie has saved me from some of my darkest days, and if she ever thought less of me, she would never let me know it.
I have watched her literally fight for her life when diagnosed with cancer.
I admire the love and respect both my mother and Angie have for one other.
They not only respect one another, but they also respect the place each grandma has in our children’s life.
I have never known these two to be in competition. Instead, I have learned how to treat my future daughter-in-laws and how to be a loving grandma myself one day.
I am thankful for both of these women in my life.
Lastly, Happy Mother’s Day to all the women who not only have their own children but to the women such as aunts, cousins, foster parents, grandmas and anyone else who stands in the gap and fulfills that place as a mother.
Be blessed.
