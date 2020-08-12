The Faith Baptist Church in Stockton is celebrating Deaf Awareness Day at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the church on 822 West St.
There will be a welcome session, a sign language workshop and more. Lunch will be provided. Both deaf and hearing individuals are welcome to attend.
Pastor Dignan will be signing and speaking. He is one of the premier deaf speakers in the county. He will be speaking about deaf culture. If you are interested in attending, please call the church to register at (417) 228-0894.
