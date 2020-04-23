Your local newspaper is proud to stand with local businesses through this economic disruption. Cedar County Republican publisher Jamey Honeycutt announced Tuesday the newspaper was launching a Cedar County Strong, support local business campaign.
“This shut down has highlighted how crucial local businesses are to our daily lives and how we MUST support them during the bad times as well as the good” said Honeycutt.
The CCR unveiled the new logo you will see in the paper, on t-shirts and window clings around the area to draw awareness to the vital roll that locally owned and operated businesses play in our economy.
“We need to return to supporting our local brick and mortar businesses. The businesses that donate money and merchandise to local causes, the kind of businesses that support little league baseball teams” Honeycutt remarked, “ I don’t see a lot of local teams sponsored by Amazon or Wal-Mart in Cedar County.”
The shop local campaign will run until further notice and when the economy reopens in full, Honeycutt plans to offer special rates to help businesses advertise.
“We understand the struggle as we have been hit hard like everyone else. We are in the same boat and we are here for you,” Honeycutt said.
