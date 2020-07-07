The Cedar County Health Department has received notice of two new positive case of COVID-19, the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management on said on Tuesday, July 7.
Both people with positive cases reside in El Dorado Springs. One case is said to have contracted due to travel, according to the CCOEM.
Cedar County now has 11 cases of COVID-19, with two “active” cases in the county, nine recovered cases and zero deaths, CCOEM said.
