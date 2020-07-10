The Cedar County Health Department has been notified of two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 13 cases, according to a Cedar County Memorial Hospital Facebook post.
The two new cases reside in the same household in the Stockton area. They attended church and lunch on Sunday, July 5, at Agape Baptist Church.
Officials at Agapé have been notified, as well as contacts, the release said.
According to the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management, the CCHD has also been notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Piette’s Café and Bar in Stockton between Thursday, July 2-Tuesday, July 7.
All customers who were at Piette’s in this frame of time need to self-monitor for 14 days from the last date they were there for the symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, loss of taste or smell, muscle aches, nausea, etc.
“We are compiling a list of Cedar County residents that were direct contacts to the positive case who resides in another county, and we will be talking with them once we receive contact information,” the release said.
The CCHD continues to remind the public to wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and hot water, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing space, and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when in an indoor public place or a large outdoor event where physical social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be respected. Please stay home if you are ill and stay away from ill persons.
