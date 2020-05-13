Editor's note: the following article originally was published as a breaking news piece on Wednesday, May 6.
The Cedar County Health Department has been notified of four new, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, all in the Stockton area.
According to a release from the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management, the CCHD was notified the evening of Tuesday, May 5, by the Barry County Health Department, two residents from Cedar County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two new cases are from the Stockton area — one is due to out-of-state, work-related travel; the other is a household contact to the same case. As a result of contract tracings, everyone in Cedar County who had close contact to either case has been notified or already is quarantined out of caution by the employer. The health departments where other contacts live will be notified today, once the employer provides the information required for contacting them.
Remember, frequent handwashing for 20 seconds with warm water and soap is imperative. Cough into the crook of your elbow, social distancing is recommended and wearing a face mask also is suggested, but optional.
If you are ill, stay home. Notify your primary care physician if you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, sore throat, headache and new loss of taste or smell.
This information was vetted by CCOEM and supplied to the Republican by the agency’s public information officer Becky Groff.
