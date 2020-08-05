As the novel coronavirus continues to disrupt the economy and the lives of all Americans, phone scammers are not far behind in their efforts to utilize the nationwide pandemic to their criminal advantage.
As reports of COVID-19 and social security-related scam attempts are on the rise in Missouri, Cedar County has been no exception and started to see scam attempts begin to take place in recent weeks.
Stephanie Garland, regional director of the Springfield office of the Better Business Bureau, said recent scam attempts have been made in the El Dorado Springs area of Cedar County, targeting senior citizens and those receiving Social Security benefits.
“They’re playing off of people’s immediate psychological reactions,” Garland said. “Given the current things going on, people are more reactionary and likely to act before realizing what’s going on. It’s just human nature.”
Combatting the dubious activity, the Better Business Bureau office in Springfield has reached out to counties across the state, offering presentations, assistance and educational information regarding current scam activities.
The BBB has numerous resources, connections and law enforcement networking capabilities to ensure any potential scam reported is followed up on the fullest extent with local, state and federal entities.
In a reassuring statement, Garland said several things people are told by would-be scammers are flatly false in every way.
“No one from the federal government will ever call you and start asking for social security numbers, financial account details or ask you to verify your own information,” Garland said of recent scam attempts in the area. “Government notices and collection activities are done through the U.S. Mail, often with certified and/or signature service required.”
When it comes to payments for any government-based lien, garnishment or reclamation, again, no phone calls with immediate payment options or requests for credit card numbers will be part of a repayment action.
Garland noted in recent instances happening locally, scammers usually will mention law enforcement finding personal information in a vehicle and ask a potential victim to provide “confirmation” of individual identification information — in turn obtaining a person’s private details and financial information for personal illicit gains — usually utilizing scare tactics or sometime of short-term 24-hour timeframe for default or legal action.
Garland went on to confirm this was another way scammers are playing on people’s heightened senses of protection and vulnerability as the nation progresses through the current COVID-19 situation.
Again, these all are false statements made by scammers in an effort to get a person to react in an effort to keep themselves out of some sort of perceived trouble and surrender personal or financial information while in a state of confusion and/or panic.
“Knowledge is power,” Garland said. “Both consumers should be aware of these things, as well as local law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau. No one can investigate something and hand it over to the proper authorities if it isn’t known about it.”
Garland also encouraged community members who feel as though they may have been scammed or been party to any scam attempt to call her office directly at (417) 380-5074 or send a written complain to the regional office located at 2754 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO.
The BBB never charges a few for any investigatory efforts and additional information regarding preventative measures can be obtained by visiting bbb.org, and complaints also can be filed with the organization’s website.
