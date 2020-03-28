A Cedar County resident who is a Citizens Memorial employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28. The employee works in Bolivar, but lives in Cedar County, according to a Citizens Memorial Hospital news release. To protect the privacy of the employee and their family, CMH will not release individually identifiable details.
The employee does not have direct contact with patients or residents, has been recovering at home and is in self-quarantine with their family, the release said.
Co-workers with close contact to this individual have not shown symptoms of coronavirus, but are in self-quarantine following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
The employee sought care at Stockton Family Medical Center on Thursday, March 19. The employee called ahead and the clinic took precautions to ensure that clinic staff and other patients were not exposed.
CMH is working with the Cedar County Health Department and Polk County Health Department to assure that CDC guidelines have been followed to minimize any exposure to co-workers or others.
CMH employees and medical staff are taking the necessary precautions “to protect our employees, patients, residents and community members,” the release said.
"We immediately implemented the procedures outlined in our emergency preparedness plan," Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release. "Although this news may cause concern in the Bolivar and Stockton communities, please know we are prepared and will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to protect the health of our employees and residents in the communities we serve."
A CMH COVID-19 screening hotline and extended Virtual Visit hours will be activated Monday. More information will be available at www.citizensmemorial.com.
