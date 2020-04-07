A member of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital medical staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from CCMH chief executive Jana Witt.
CCMH was notified Tuesday, April 7. The individual is currently self-quarantined. The Cedar County Health Department has completed the required contact tracing and has notified individuals who have been potentially exposed, the release said.
"The hospital and health department are working to assure Center for Disease Control guidelines are followed for the safety of patients, staff and the community," the release said.
