Since late Friday, July 17, the Cedar County Health Department has been notified of four new positive COVID-19 cases, according to Cedar County Memorial Hospital Facebook posts.
Two of Friday’s new cases are from Stockton, and both of them had been quarantined; one household contact is now hospitalized in Bolivar, CCMH said.
The third case is a household contact of an El Dorado Springs case reported earlier last week.
Earlier on Friday afternoon, July 17, CCHD also confirmed a case related to Piette’s Cafe and Bar in Stockton.
“This individual has been quarantined since early last week,” the post said, later adding there are currently no hospitalized cases from Cedar County.
The total positive COVID-19 case count for Cedar County is 28 as of press time Tuesday, July 20.
