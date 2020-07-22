The Cedar County Democratic Committee will have an open house 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in the new office headquarters located at 18 Public Square, Stockton.
Regular office hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The facility’s door faces north onto East Street and guest parking will be to the west of our ground level location.
Complimentary coffee will be available and staff will be on hand to engage with visitors during the open house event. Candidate yard signs and bumper stickers also will be given out upon request.
Social distancing will be observed and optional masks may be worn.
Additional questions can be directed to the committee’s secretary Darrell Martin by calling (417) 296-3754.
