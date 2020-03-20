The Cedar County Office of Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for Cedar County.
Looking to stay ahead of misinformation and avoid all instances of panic, CCOEM director Arlo Rupke defined the meaning of the emergency declaration.
“This isn’t pushing the ‘big red button’ by any means,” Rupke said. “This is to ensure Cedar County has access to any state-level assistance, potential funding that may be necessary and gives us access to stored materials if we need them. We’re staying ahead of this, not reacting to it. This is a move in preparedness, not panic of any kind.”
At time of press, Cedar County does not have any reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Interested community members are encouraged to check the CCOEM Facebook page for regular updates and the Cedar County Republican will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses.
