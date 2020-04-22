According to its latest public release, the Cedar County Office of Emergency management confirmed the current number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cedar County remains at five, based on test results from March 31-April 14.
The total number of tests conducted thus far is 107, with the majority of the samplings taken in Cedar County by Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Cedar County medical mall clinic and Citizen Memorial Hospital clinics in Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
Additionally, 28 people still remain in quarantine as of April 16, and two out of the five cases were hospitalized.
One positive case had 94 people to contact; another had 50.
Currently, the turnaround timeframe on test results is 3-14 days.
This information was vetted by CCOEM and supplied to the Republican by the agency’s public information officer Becky Groff.
