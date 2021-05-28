On Monday, May 24, Cedar County commissioners Marlon Collins, Ted Anderson and Don Boultinghouse, along with county clerk Heather York gathered outside the Cedar County Courthouse to present the flag for the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial. The flag has been provided by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.
The bicentennial is slated for Tuesday, August 10, which marks the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry into the Union as the 24th state.
The flag, along with a banner noting each counties’ organization date, has been delivered across the state by the State Historical Society of Missouri. Counties are recommended to fly the flag for the week of specific holidays, but are not limited to holidays. Cedar County is opting to fly the remainder of the year. The bicentennial flag will be flown beneath the flags of the United States and State of Missouri at the courthouse.
