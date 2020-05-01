Albeit with a degree of optimism and requiring the go-ahead from state legislature, the Cedar County commissioners are signaling they are collectively ready to begin the reopening process for area attractions, businesses, restaurants, public buildings, religious facilities and retail locations.
While the Cedar County commissioners reiterated all places of business will collectively be encouraged to adhere to further gubernatorial recommendations, the trio collectively affirmed the county’s readiness to reopen businesses and begin safely reestablishing more routine business practices.
“We still fully endorse the cleanliness efforts, preventative measures and ongoing social-distancing recommendations,” presiding commissioner Marlon Collins said. “Barring any unforeseen changes, we hope to be ready to re-open the courthouse on Monday, May 4, and start getting businesses and things here opened up, too. Again, with proper [social] distancing and similar things in place.”
While details of a structured or integrated reopening plan currently remain limited, information from state-level sources point to Monday, May 4, as being the date in which some stay-at-home orders and recommended voluntary business closures may expire and/or be lifted.
“If there’s nothing new announced by governor Parson this coming Wednesday, we do not anticipate extending our county’s current order in place here,” Collins added.
Collins went on to point out the county’s efforts to flatten the curve were structured to coincide with the timeline given by Parson is his previous gubernatorial order, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Collins said the initial phase of reopening will be done with any necessary safety measures in place and the county will adhere to any directives made by governor Mike Parson, who is scheduled to make an announcement regarding on Wednesday, April 29.
