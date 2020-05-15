Given the extremely unprecedented nature of the circumstances we are navigating as a county, many graduation commencement ceremonies are being held with social distancing orders in place, streamed online and/or have been slightly delayed to a slightly later date in the summer.
Stockton High School will host its graduation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the high school gym.
El Dorado Springs High School will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.
The graduation information for. The El Dorado Christian School will be announced to readers as soon as the information is available.
Agape Boarding School will hold graduation Friday and Saturday, August 7-8.
Wings of Faith Academy will hold a graduation later this summer, with the time, date and location still to be determined.
For any and all parents, family members, supporters and interested parties unable to attend, all are encouraged to check with each entity if online streaming or remote viewing of ceremonies is available.
The Cedar County Republican shares a heartfelt and sincere congratulations to all 2020 graduates in Cedar County and our staff sends its best wishes for the future to all those finishing their high school years here.
