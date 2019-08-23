The Cedar County Republican will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.
Early deadlines for the Sept. 4 issue due to this holiday:
Garage Sale Ads - 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29
Display & Line Ads/Marketplace - 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Legal Deadline - 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Display Ads - Noon Friday, Aug. 30
News items to be published Wednesday, Sept. 4, must be in the office by noon Friday, Aug. 30. The paper will be in the news racks at the usual time Wednesday, Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.