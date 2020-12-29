Carolyn Lee Grisham, 74, Arcola, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 27, in her home.
Family and friends are welcome to view and pay their respects from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, in the Arcola Hickory Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arcola Christian Church or to the Arcola Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com.
Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
