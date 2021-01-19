Carol Marie Sullivan, 83, of Lamar, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12.
She was born in Stockton on June 7, 1937, to Herbert and Georgia Faye (Martin) Sortors. Carol graduated from Stockton High School in the class of 1955.
On September 2, 1955, Carol married Leroy Gene Sullivan. Together they raised three children, Karen, Kevin and Karla.
Carol worked at Stockton Animal Clinic for nearly 20 years before retiring and moving to Lamar.
Carol was a very strong, caring person who enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, reading and working puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her sisters, whether going on trips or just sitting around reminiscing and having a few laughs. She was so devoted to her family.
Survivors include her children, Karen O’Brien, Kevin Sullivan, and Karla Thornton all of Lamar; two sisters, Roberta Wiedenmann of Lee’s Summit and Nadine and husband Brad Jones of El Dorado Springs and brother-in-law Allen Wheeler of Springfield; brother-in-law Jerry and wife Donna Sullivan; grandchildren David Sullivan, Amber Wilson and Bradley Wilson; great grandchildren Dusty Bough, Alex and Emilee Sullivan, Chloe Wilson, Colton Austin, Reagan Taylor, Kilee, Kiptyn and Kennedi Wilson.
Preceding Carol in death were her parents, sister Marilyn, her husband and great grandchildren Michael Stewart and Olivia Didway and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the Stockton Cemetery under the care of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.