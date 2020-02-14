Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fish and chips fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the lower-level of Stockton Community Building. Fish, chips, pie and drink will cost $10. Come join us. This event is necessary as the operating funds are low, bottoming out at less than $1,000 after bills were paid in January.
Donations of white potatoes are being accepted for the event and can be dropped off at Stockton City Hall.
El Dorado Springs Fire Department will host an event Saturday, March 28, in El Dorado Springs, to include an auction, burgers, hotdogs and a raffle for a Ruger American Go Wild 6.5 Creedmore rifle with a Vortex 3-9x40 scope.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and will be available at the February fish fry or from any Caplinger Mills or El Dorado Springs firefighter. The department wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation of our fellow firefighters for organizing this event. The rifle was donated by Bear Arms.
The spring chili supper, in Caplinger Mills at station No. 1, will be in April. Watch for more details for the March and April events.
A GoFundMe page also is available to make online donations to the department at https://www.gofundme.com/manage/caplinger-mills-vfd-operational-fund
Monetary donations also can be made at Mid-Missouri Bank or mailed to 8960 S. Highway J, Stockton, MO 65785.
