Drivers should look for alternate routes when Mo. 39 at the Stockton Lake Bridge north of Greenfield closes the week of June 7, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface. The contractor also will install new barrier walls and guardrails at the ends of the bridge.
The current structure was built in 1967 and is experiencing increasing deterioration. Approximately 1,100 vehicles cross the bridge daily.
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
•All lanes of Mo. 39 will be closed beginning the week of Monday, June 7, for the duration of the project.
•Drivers will have access to entrances on either end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone.
•Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing and direct them to alternate state routes.
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
Lehman Construction Co., California, is the prime contractor for the project. The total project cost is $853,000, with a contract completion date set for September 3 this year.
