Brad True has resigned as mayor of El Dorado Springs after 13 years in office, the Cedar County Republican has learned.
True tendered his resignation effective Monday, Aug. 26, citing “personal reasons.”
Mayor pro tem J. Cory Gayman led the city’s annual public tax hearing Thursday, Aug. 29, and will continue as interim mayor until the vacancy on City Council is filled and the council can re-organize.
The Republican will have further information on this story as it becomes available.
