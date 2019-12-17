Stockton Tiger basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, have been postponed due to wintry conditions.
The boys varsity home game against Butler has been reset for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The boys middle school game against Greenfield will be played at a later date, to be determined.
