A proposed 300% increase in property taxes earmarked for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital has failed for a second time this year in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, referendum.
According to unofficial results from the Cedar County clerk’s office, the measure drew 1,225 votes in favor and 1,262 against, a difference of 37 votes. A similar measure on the April ballot failed 1,022-761.
More information on this story will appear in the Wednesday, Aug. 14, edition of the Cedar County Republican.
