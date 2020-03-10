Update: Mr. Frank has been located and is safe.
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020
EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory
State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory
The Cedar County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1119 S. Maplewood in Stockton as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9th, 2020.
The endangered missing person:
James Joseph Frank, is a white male, age 65. He is 5'8" tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes. and wears glasses. It is unknown what he may be wearing.
Vehicle Information:
Green 1998 Jeep Cherokee bearing Missouri disabled license of GY67X last seen at Maplewood Apartments in Stockton.
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:
Mr. Frank was last seen at around 4:30 pm on 03/09/2020 when he left his residence to go to Dollar General in Stockton, returned home, and then left again, in his green 1998 Jeep Cherokee. Frank's direction of travel is unknown. Frank has not been seen since. Franki is believed to have his red long-haired dachshund with him. Frank has a history of depression, stroke, is unable to use his left arm, drags his left leg and left behind his required medication. It is reported that his vehicle has several mechanical issues and it is unlike him to stay out all night.
Anyone seeing the missing person, vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cedar County Sheriff's Department at 417-276-5133.
