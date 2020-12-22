Bobbie Gene (Burchett) Noah, 95, Springfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, in her home.
Bobbie was born March 7, 1925, to Lewis Cecil and Elma Mae (Clayton) Burchett in Claud.
Bobbie grew up during the Great Depression, making several trips with her parents to Colorado and California where they did seasonal migrant work.
Prior to Bobbie's marriage to Lawrence B. (Dutch) Noah on April 22, 1960, she had three children, Gary Wayne Burchett, Ronald Dale Mashburn and Saundra Louise Mashburn. Bobbie and Dutch had one son, Mark Aaron Noah. During their 60 years of marriage, Bobbie and Dutch lived in Kansas City, Eagleville, Dunnegan and Springfield.
Bobbie loved her family of four children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 55 great-great-grandchildren and six great-great-great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed feeding her family large holiday meals around her dining room table. She loved to travel, meet people and have fun. She enjoyed quilting, hand crafts, singing, working with numbers, canning vegetables from her garden and sitting on her front porch.
She was a member of Dunnegan Baptist Bible Church and followed the Lord Jesus with all of her heart.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; son Ronald; daughter Saundra; daughter in-law Gladys Burchett; and grandson Steven Joe O'Grosky.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Dutch; son Gary Burchett; son Mark Noah and wife Jill; and many grandsons and granddaughters.
Services were held Monday, Dec. 21, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline, under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
