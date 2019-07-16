Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has two blood drives scheduled in Cedar County on consecutive days. Donors will receive a free T-shirt.
The first blood drive is set for 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at VFW Hall #5525, 808 West Mo. 32, Stockton. The other is from 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs. CBCO currently reports less than a three-day supply of all blood types, except for B-positive. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, visit www.cbco.org, or call (800) 280-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.