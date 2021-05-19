The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Park Rangers are on the lookout for three people accused of theft at Stockton State Park.
According to investigators, the three suspects entered the Stockton State Park Marina around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and stole items from boats to storage lockers.
Other stolen items included fishing gear such as lures and tackle boxes. Over $2,000 in stolen items were taken in the incident Tuesday morning.
As of Monday, May 17, lead investigator Jessica Stewart said, “I have received very little information from the public.”
Stewart said she received a list of names but the given identities did not match the suspects’ description.
“We are still really looking for them,” Stewart added. “We would like the public’s help.”
Stewart added she has a feeling it could be people from out of town.
Missouri State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the photos. For any information or leads, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 276-5133 or Stockton State Park at 276-4259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.