The El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold a benefit auction for Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the old ShopKo building in El Dorado Springs.
Caplinger Mills has been struggling financially the past two years. A fish fry in February was well-attended and added much-needed funds.
However, the El Dorado Springs firefighters wanted to add their support to ensure Caplinger Mills VFD remains in operation.
“As firefighters, the departments in the county are communicating and working together better than ever,” Raymond Heryford, Caplinger Mills fire chief, said. “We have each other's backs for sure and we cannot say enough how appreciative we are of El Dorado's efforts and hard work to help us off the fire ground, as well as on it.”
A benefit auction was scheduled and pushed back two times because of the COVID-19 crisis in Cedar County.
“It's time,” El Dorado Springs fire chief Bob Floyd said. “No more delays. The event will be June 6, rain or shine. If the weather is good and we can hold it outside all the better,” Floyd said. “If inside, we will ask everyone to stand apart and would be happy if they want to wear masks.”
Also, the drawing for the Ruger American “Go Wild” 6.5 Creedmore rifle with Vortex 3-9x40 scope, donated by Jay Schwalm, will be held.
Just a few of the items up for auction are a professional serge machine worth several thousand dollars, a new Redneck 6x6 Ghillie Deluxe blind, pellet smoker, American flag wall hanging, lamp made from an antique fire extinguisher, antique coke metal cooler, household items, 3-1/2 hp Craftsman edger, new cast-iron skillet set, like new Craftsman snow blower, several antique items, rods and reels and much more.
Sandwiches of some sort are planned.
Join the fun and support a good cause.
