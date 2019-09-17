Fun Time Shows will present carnival rides and games during the 59th annual Black Walnut Festival, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28, at Stockton City Park.
Rides will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at noon Saturday.
Armbands for unlimited rides are $25 per person per session and can be used 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Single ride tickets, also available on the midway, are good throughout the festival, including noon-5 p.m. on Saturday.
No refunds will be issued due to weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.