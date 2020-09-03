Amvets Post #116 Dinner TOMORROW 6-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4
Tenderloins, all side dishes and dessert $10.
For more information call 417-276-3414.
Amvets is located 4 miles west of Stockton Square on Highway 32.
*The Amvets ad in Wednesdays issue of the CCR on page 2A featured a monthly dinner schedule which was inaccurate. A corrected ad will be in next weeks issue Sept. 9 featuring updated information for all September meals.
