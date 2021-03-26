The Amvets Post 116 of Stockton held an urgent meeting on Thursday, March 18, where the organization hosted members of the American Legion Post 230 as well. Members of the organizations joined together to discuss a number of topics from lack of leadership to managing the facility to the future of the organization.
Opening the meeting, board members discussed ways in which the Amvets can continue the business. It was addressed during Thursday’s meeting that if the organization does not receive help within the following weeks, the business would have to shut its doors.
One member of the Amvets summed it up at the meeting stating, “All the old veterans are dying off while the younger ones do not want to do anything.”
Members pitched out ideas such as raising the prices for weekly dinners or adjusting the prices to meet the value of the food provided. Other ideas were thrown out such as reaching out to community members who are not in the organization.
American Legion and Amvets members then offered to volunteer to help in areas such as fundraising, kitchen duties, bar keeping and food preparation.
Duties still are needed for the Amvets such as managing the kitchen, fundraiser chairman, managing gambling, bar operations as well as orders and deliveries. According to Amvets leaders, one does not need to be in the military or within the organization to help out. Monetary and food donations are needed as well.
Amvets Post 116 is located west of Stockton at 11885 MO-32 or give them a call at 276-3414.
